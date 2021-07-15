RPBphotography|BigStock

There is a new dream gig with Maryland-based and the payout is rewarding.

There is a nationwide search for a new consulting position “everyone will be taco-ing about.”

McCormick is hiring its first-ever “Director of Taco Relations,”

which comes with a $100,000 payment, and an assortment of McCormick Taco Seasonings.

The position is available through July 20 for all taco fans, over 21 years old in the United States.

The company applicants to submit a creative video, showcasing their personality and passion for tacos.

The position will work directly with the McCormick brand team to develop delicious out-of-the-box recipes,

connect with fellow taco connoisseurs to discuss the latest taco trends,

and debate hard-hitting questions including: “Which are better, soft or hard shell tacos?”

