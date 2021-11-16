Dionne Warwick will pay for Jake Gyllenhaal to return Taylor Swift’s scarf

Dionne: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Taylor: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dionne Warwick wants Jake Gyllenhaal to return Taylor Swift‘s scarf — and she’s willing to pay to make it happen.

Following the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, the talk surrounding the infamous scarf that Swift references in the fan favorite song, “All Too Well,” has reemerged, and the legendary singer, 80, has entered the chat.

“If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it,” Dionne tweeted, adding in a follow-up, “It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake.”

Although Taylor never confirmed that “All Too Well” is about Gyllenhaal, many are convinced that it’s based on the three-month fling the two celebrities had in 2010. One major clue: The pair were allegedly photographed with the scarf on the way to visit Jake’s sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and the song’s lyrics go, “I left my scarf there at your sister’s house/And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.”

The lyrics continue, “You keep my old scarf from that very first week/’cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me.”

In 2017, on Watch What Happens Live, Maggie Gyllenhaal was asked if she had the scarf, to which she replied, “I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this?”

After host Andy Cohen explained, Maggie said, “I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible. I don’t know.”

