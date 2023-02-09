Dionne Warwick, Elton John & more pay tribute to Burt Bacharach

Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images

Legendary composer Burt Bacharach passed away Wednesday at the age of 94. Bacharach worked with a whole host of artists over the years and several of them, including Dionne Warwick and Elton John, paid tribute to him on social media.

Warwick, who teamed up with Bacharach for such hits songs as “Walk On By” and “I Say A Little Prayer For You,” shared on Twitter that Bacharach’s death “is like losing a family member.”

“These words I’ve been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner,” she wrote. “On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run ins, but always found a way to let each other know our family, like roots, were the most important part of our relationship.”

Elton, who recorded “That’s What Friends are For” with Warwick, Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder, shared a picture from the recording session, writing, “@burtbacharach ,the amazing composer and songwriter, has left us with a treasure trove of unique melodies to savour forever. He was the Rolls Royce of songwriters.”

Knight also paid tribute to the composer, sharing, “Rest well my dear friend Burt Bacharach… Your soul will be missed and your art and impact here forever cherished.”

And Richard Marx, who collaborated with Bacharach on the song “Always,” called him a “remarkable talent” and “an extraordinary man,” offering, “I’m completely heartbroken over this loss but so filled with gratitude that I got to be in his company and even better, to create something so beautiful with him.”

Other artists took to social media to pay tribute:

Sheryl Crow – “One of the great thrills and honors of my life was getting to know @BurtBacharach – one of the greatest songwriters of all time. There will never be anyone like him and as a songwriter, he set the bar. Burt, you will be missed but your music will live on. My love to his family.”

Tony Bennett – “‘Music breeds its own inspiration. You can only do it by doing it.’ – Burt Bacharach. Saddened to hear about the passing of the great American composer Burt Bacharach. Rest in peace.”

Brian Wilson – “I’m so sad to hear about Burt Bacharach. Burt was a hero of mine and very influential on my work. He was a giant in the music business. His songs will live forever. Love & Mercy to Burt’s family.”

Kiss’ Paul Stanley – “Burt Bacharach… What a loss but what a treasure of amazing songs he’s left us. His work with Hal David, Carole Bayer Sager and others, share an effortless combination of simplicity & sophistication. Walk On By? That’s What Friends Are For? Alfie? This Guy’s In Love With You? WOW.”

