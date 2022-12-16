Dionne Warwick calls out Pete Davidson for not asking her out on a date

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Dionne Warwick is well aware of comedian Pete Davidson‘s impressive list of girlfriends and wants to know why she hasn’t made the cut.

The legendary singer appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she called out Davidson for not giving her a passing glance. Warwick, who is 82, predicted in November that she would be dating the Saturday Night Live alum after he parted ways with reality star Kim Kardashian.

When asked if she’s heard from Davidson, the singer lamented, “No, I haven’t.”

“I’m thinking he’s dating everybody else, why not me?” she cracked.

In addition to Kardashian, Davidson famously dated singer Ariana Grande and is now linked to model Emily Ratajkowski.

Dionne also expressed interest in cozying up with Leonardo DiCaprio because “he’s a cutie.”

She also jokingly referenced the rumor claiming DiCaprio only dates women under 25 years of age. She recalled an event where the two crossed paths and noted, “But he didn’t have eyes on me, he had eyes on my granddaughter [26-year-old Cheyenne Elliott].”

Dionne then quipped while wagging a finger, “So I had to get him to understand.” She didn’t say when that run-in took place.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.