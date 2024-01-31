Dimpleplasties Latest Plastic Surgery Trend

kegfire|BigStock

Youth chasers are forking over at least $1,500 — or more — for permanent, cosmetic surgery.

The rise of dimpleplasties — a minimally invasive procedure to create the appearance of natural dimples on one or both cheeks — follows the popularity of the “dimple maker” beauty tool, which pinches the face to create the illusion of indentations but comes with the risk of skin damage.

But rather than settle for potentially dangerous DIY methods, youth chasers are forking over at least $1,500 — or more — for permanent, cosmetic surgery.

Dimples have long been a symbol of youth, explained psychologist Dr. Don Grant, pointing to Shirley Temple as the “literal poster child” of the dimple. Off the heels of the year of “girlhood” — girl math, girl dinner, “lazy girl” jobs and workouts — it should come as no shock that the girlish facial feature is a hot commodity.

Johnny, a 34-year-old Los Angeles chef, said he chose to get a dimpleplasty because having a dimple only on one cheek felt lop-sided and made him self-conscious after growing up around dimpled faces — his siblings and mom have symmetrical, darling dents.

“They were comfy, charming, cool, It always gave me this heartwarming feeling.”

Dimples are, however, increasingly rare. According to Allure, only 20 to 30% of adults have naturally pitted cheeks, which have a chance of disappearing as people age due to the loss of fat in the face that accompanies aging.

The latter was true for Alan, who lost his boyish dimples when his adolescent chubbiness dissipated. Now nearly 40, he’s going under the knife to reclaim the “cheeky smile” of his youth again.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069