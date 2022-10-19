Did Zoë Kravitz really co-write a song on Taylor Swift’s new album?

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

On her last few albums, Taylor Swift shared co-writing credits with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who was using the pseudonym William Bowery. It appears as though Mr. Bowery is back for her new album Midnights, but so is another actor: Zoë Kravitz.

Vulture reports that a list of songwriting credits for Midnights that appears on iTunes reveals that Kravitz is listed as a co-writer on the song “Lavender Haze.” Taylor and Kravitz are longtime pals — they even spent time together in a “quarantine pod” in London at the height of the pandemic — but Taylor doesn’t just write songs with every actress she’s friends with. Vulture muses that the more likely reason for Kravitz’s presence is Taylor’s main collaborator on Midnights: producer/songwriter Jack Antonoff.

In February, Billboard reported that Kravitz, who is in a group called Lolawolf, was recording a solo album with Antonoff producing. According to the credits list, Antonoff also co-wrote “Lavender Haze,” as did two members of Antonoff’s side project, Red Hearse. In fact, Antonoff co-wrote 11 out of 13 songs on Midnights.

As for Alwyn, aka William Bowery, he has a songwriting credit on one of the two songs Antonoff didn’t co-write: “Sweet Nothing.” Taylor, of course, co-wrote every song on the album, except for one — “Vigilante S***” — which she wrote alone.

Completely absent from the project is Aaron Dessner, one of Taylor’s main collaborators on folklore and evermore.

An email to Taylor’s publicist asking for confirmation of the writing credits was unanswered at press time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.