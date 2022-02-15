Did You Miss the Commercials Sunday?

The Los Angeles Rams emerged victorious against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

This year’s NFL championship game was expected to draw a bigger audience than last year. Which is good news for advertisers like Budweiser, Cheetos, Taco Bell, General Motors and more that are all back at the big game this year.

These Super Bowl veterans were joined by a number of first-timers, including travel site Booking.com; cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase Global, FTX, and Crypto.com; and health and wellness companies like Covid-19 test provider Cue Health and connected fitness equipment company Tonal.

Missed all the commercials from the big game? CNBC has rounded them all up in one mammoth, all-encompassing post. Watch all the commercials at their site right HERE.

Budweiser Commercial