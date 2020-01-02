Did You Miss One of the 25 Days of We’re So Xmas?

With all the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it’s easy to miss a day of your favorite Christmas podcast! Don’t worry, we’ve got your back.

December 1



Christmas is a time for giving and right now koalas being displaced by wildfires in Australia could really use your help! Plus, have you ever wondered about how much all the gifts from the 12 Days of Christmas would actually cost?

December 2



Want to make $1,000 just by watching Hallmark movies? Then we have the job for you! And we don’t want to tell you what to do, but have you considered spending that money buying up old fur coats and donating them to adorable animals?

December 3



Obviously you can buy custom ornaments on Etsy, but have you ever thought about having one made of your own house? And have you thought of opening that house (no, not the ornament one!) up to a wonderful foster pooch over the holidays? It might be easier than you think.

December 4



So this is going to take a lot of convincing for a lot of people, but believe it or not, spiders in your Christmas tree might actually be good luck, at least according to Ukrainian traditions!

December 5



Honestly, you can really only do a Christmas podcast every day for so long before one of them goes off the rails a bit (and we promise, it’s in a very, very good way!)

December 6



Check “Clean the house” off your Christmas todo list early this year by scheduling a “homekeeper” to come and do your dirty work for you, like dusting your new National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation village!

December 7



Christy with PacMed shares her holiday recipes and HACKS to keep your meals both healthy and delicious!

December 8



Cliff thinks that Klaus might be the best new Christmas movie this year and Heather gives us the lowdown on how you can make cute ornaments out of cookie cutters while you are watching it!

December 9



Heather was incredibly angry (and betrayed!) to find out that…SNOW IS NOT WHITE! Also, we watched either “A Knight For Christmas” or “The Knight Before Christmas”.

December 10



Noelle isn’t Disney’s first Christmas movie (as we discussed in Episode 5 ), but it is the first Christmas movie created specifically for Disney’s new Disney+ streaming service. Noelle stars Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader as the son and daughter of Santa Claus. Nick Kringle (Hader) has been training his entire life to take over the family business but everyone’s …