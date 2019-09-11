Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

Did You Know There Is A Toy Hall Of Fame?

September 11, 2019

Of course you did. The annual battle among the toy elite has returned at the National Toy Hall of Fame.

12 finalists were announced for the 2019 Toy Hall of Fame induction.

This year’s finalists include: 

Care Bears, coloring book, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Jenga, Magic the Gathering,

Masters of the Universe, Matchbox Cars, My Little Pony, Nerf Blaster, Risk, smartphone, and the top.

In order to be inducted, a toy must have icon status as being widely recognized, longevity, be seen as a catalyst for discovery, and innovation.

YOU CAN VOTE: Fans can cast their votes online for finalists from September 11 – 18.

The three toys that receive the most public votes will be added to the other top three submissions voted upon

by the 23 members of the National Selection Advisory Committee.

The final inductees will be announced on November 7.

