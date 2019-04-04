Credit: BigStockPhoto

Did You Know That Tigers Love Christmas Trees Too?

We know that Christmas trees can be used to help rebuild a wildlife refuge, but did you know they can also improve the lives of snakes, monkeys, moose, caribou, tigers and more?

According to Fox 9, the Minnesota Zoo has found the perfect use for unsold Christmas trees, putting them in zoo enclosures as environmental enrichment for the animals. For local Christmas tree vendors, it’s a way to donate unsold Christmas trees and for the animals at the zoo it lets them use the trees for toys, for food, or to scratch itchy antlers.

According to Terah Grace, a zoo employee, “We don’t always talk about it, but setting up an animal’s habitat to be emotionally and physically stimulating for them is ‘animal enrichment’”.

About Cliff Johnson

Cliff LOVES Christmas (but isn't a fan of snow). So he moved to from Utah to Seattle to work at Warm 106.9, the best Christmas station on the planet! When he's not watching A Christmas Story or listening to his favorite Christmas album (Barenaked...For the Holidays) he's probably podcasting about video games (which TBH, make great holiday gifts!)
