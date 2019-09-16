From The Kitchen: Got Guacamole?

Did you know that National Avocado Day is on July 31 to celebrate the delicious superfruit stacked high and ripe in our local grocery stores right now! Most will grab an avocado and make a delicious Guacomole. Yum, but there are sooooooooooooo many other easy and delish ways to enjoy so let’s get busy:



And Avocado’s are so good for you, loaded with Fiber and Vitamins :

Vitamin C

Potassium

Vitamin B5

Vitamin B6

Vitamin E

They are a fruit, not a vegetable. Other fun Avocado facts (HERE)

And if you do decide to make some Guacamole:

2 ripe avocados. 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt. 1 Tbsp of fresh lime juice or lemon juice. 2 Tbsp to 1/4 cup of minced red onion or thinly sliced green onion. 1-2 serrano chiles, stems and seeds removed, minced. 2 tablespoons cilantro (leaves and tender stems), finely chopped. A dash of freshly grated black pepper. Mash it all up (add some fresh tomato picante)

And for fun…

According to FOOD REPUBLIC: When the early Spanish explorers first set stepped into the jungles of the Caribbean and Central America, among the many novelties they found was a large green tree fruit, with leathery skin, a seed like a chestnut and creamy, lime-green flesh unlike anything they knew in their own heritage of edible plants. For the Spaniards, it was easy to see why the local people, from Mexico to Colombia, made use of this fatty, flavorful resource — and so the avocado was destined to become a superstar of fruits.

According to Wikipedia, you can grow indoors from that pit: Indoors, an avocado tree is usually grown from the pit of an avocado fruit. This is often done by removing the pit from a ripe, unrefrigerated avocado fruit. The pit is then stabbed with three or four toothpicks, about one-third of the way up from the flat end. The pit is placed in a jar or vase containing tepid water. It should split in four to six weeks and yield roots and a sprout. If there is no change by this time, the avocado pit is discarded. Once the stem has grown a few inches, it is placed in a pot with soil. It should be watered every few days. Avocados have been known to grow large, so owners must be ready to re-pot the plant several times.