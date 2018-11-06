Credit: Schoolhouse Rock! Wikipedia Image

Did The Imagination Of This Cartoon Teach Us ‘Why’ to Vote?

For some reason, when it comes time to vote a favorite TV show comes to mind and of course those ‘catchy’ hooks to the low budget cartoon videos.

Yup, SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK!

For many late Baby Boomers and Early Gen X’ers, the first introduction to voting, politics, having a voice and more came to us by way of a very popular cartoon show SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK!  The topics covered included grammar, science, economics, history, mathematics, and civics. The series’ original run lasted from 1973 to 1985; it was later revived with both old and new episodes airing from 1993 to 1999.

Dozens of episodes which are listed (HERE) if you wish to seek out your favorite.  Disney now owns it, and pretty cool that they make your favorite videos available to purchase. (HERE).

But for fun for this election day, let’s feature a few of those favorites.

And of course one of the most famous…

And then of course, there’s the SNL version…

 

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.