Did The Imagination Of This Cartoon Teach Us ‘Why’ to Vote?

For some reason, when it comes time to vote a favorite TV show comes to mind and of course those ‘catchy’ hooks to the low budget cartoon videos.

Yup, SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK!

For many late Baby Boomers and Early Gen X’ers, the first introduction to voting, politics, having a voice and more came to us by way of a very popular cartoon show SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK! The topics covered included grammar, science, economics, history, mathematics, and civics. The series’ original run lasted from 1973 to 1985; it was later revived with both old and new episodes airing from 1993 to 1999.

Dozens of episodes which are listed (HERE) if you wish to seek out your favorite. Disney now owns it, and pretty cool that they make your favorite videos available to purchase. (HERE).

But for fun for this election day, let’s feature a few of those favorites.

And of course one of the most famous…

And then of course, there’s the SNL version…