Did Rihanna record new music for ‘﻿Black Panther’ ﻿sequel?

Rihanna fans are already buzzing that she’s taking over the Super Bowl halftime show next year, and that excitement for her music comeback has been thrust into overdrive thanks to a new rumor about the Black Panther sequel.

This isn’t the first report concerning Rihanna’s involvement with the movie. It was rumored she was starring in the forthcoming film back in 2020, but E! News found it was false.

Perhaps, there was a modicum of truth to her having some involvement with the film. Hits Daily Double claims the singer has recorded two new songs for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. No further information about the songs, such as their titles, was provided.

As for why Rihanna may be a part of the forthcoming album, the outlet states Marvel wants to recreate the success of the first Black Panther movie’s soundtrack.

The 2018 Black Panther soundtrack featured artists like SZA, Kendrick Lamar and Khalid, and it picked up two Grammy Awards and the Oscar for Best Original Score. Currently, it’s RIAA-certified Platinum.

The outlet claims Marvel and Disney tapped Westbury Road, Roc Nation and Def Jam — all of which have ties with Rihanna — to assist with the sequel’s soundtrack.

At this time, the report remains unconfirmed. Representatives for Rihanna and Marvel have not responded to this latest rumor.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters November 11.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

