Did Kelly Clarkson change a Billie Eilish lyric to shade her ex? Her fans think so

christopher.w.watson@abc.com

Kelly Clarkson has a unique way to open her daytime chat show, which tasks her to serenade the audience with a “Kellyoke” segment. She typically covers a pop song and one of her recent song choices included a subtle lyric change that some of her fans believe was aimed at her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

While covering the title track from Billie Eilish‘s second studio album, Happier than Ever, Clarkson changed the last line from, “I don’t relate to you/ I don’t relate to you, no/ ‘Cause I’d never treat me this sh****/ You made me hate this city,” to “I get it, you hate this city.”

The significance, fans believe, is that Kelly is in the midst of a contentious divorce with Blackstock, where she was recently awarded the couple’s Montana ranch. Brandon, a talent manager, had claimed his future plans for the property had involved sponsoring rodeos and, therefore, allowing him to become a full-time rancher.

Clarkson did not alter the final lines of “Happier Than Ever” and belted out, “You ruined everything good/ Always said you were misunderstood/ Made all my moments your own/ Just f****** leave me alone.”

Notably, Kelly chose leave in most the expletives, opting instead to have them bleeped out.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.