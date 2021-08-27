Diane Warren reveals Cher “hated” “If I Could Turn Back Time” at first

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“If I Could Turn Back Time” has become one of Cher‘s signature songs — but not without some convincing from songwriter Diane Warren.

Looking back on one of the many timeless hits she’s written, Diane recalls how she had to beg the icon to record the song, which became a worldwide hit and marked a resurgence in Cher’s career.

“She hated it,” Diane shares with People. “I went to the studio and literally got on my knees and said, ‘I’ll pay for it. If you don’t like it, don’t use it.’ She agreed. I remember looking at her in the booth and the look on her face when she sang the opening line like, ‘You b****, you were right.'”

The multi-hit songwriter adds that she had a similar experience with Toni Braxton, who was initially hesitant to record “Un-Break My Heart.” The song turned into a multi-platinum hit and won Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the 1997 Grammy Awards.

“She didn’t want to do the song. I told her, ‘You’re going to win a Grammy for this vocal,’ and she did. People should listen. I know what I’m talking about!” Diane expresses.

After spending nearly four decades penning a multitude of hits, Diane is stepping into the spotlight with her debut album, The Cave Session Vol. 1, available now, featuring collaborations with Celine Dion, Carlos Santana, John Legend, Maren Morris and more.

