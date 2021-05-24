Despite pandemic, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Sting, Rod Stewart still among UK’s richest musicians

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BCRF

Even in a year when artists weren’t able to tour, The Sunday Times of London‘s annual Rich List points out that the U.K.’s richest music stars just kept on getting richer.

That’s due to the recent multi-million dollar sales of publishing rights and song catalogues by artists like Bob Dylan and Stevie Nicks. The Times has revalued certain stars’ net worth upwards based on the fact that they have extremely valuable back catalogues.

Two examples of this are Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and Ed Sheeran: The Times has added nearly $30 million each to their respective net worths. Sir Paul is number one on the list of the richest U.K. musicians: He and his heiress wife Nancy Shevell have a collective net worth of $1.16 billion.

The members of U2 come in second on the list with $878 million; Elton John is number four with $531 million.

DJ/Producer Calvin Harris, Sting and Ed Sheeran are tied for number nine on the list with $312 million each. Harris sold his publishing rights last year for more than $100 million.

Rod Stewart’s number 12 on the list with $304 million; Phil Collins is number 24 with $205, though his worth will go up this year as he returns to the road with Genesis.

Adele is number 27 on the list with a net worth of $184 million; that’s down about $28 million from last year due to her divorce, reports The Times. Her worth is expected to increase when her new album arrives.

Other artists on the list include Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Enya and Barry Gibb. A subset of the list, Wealthiest Young Musicians, is topped by Ed Sheeran, followed by Harry Styles, who’s worth $106 million.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.