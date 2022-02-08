Despite Oscar snub, Lady Gaga celebrates ﻿’House of Gucci’﻿ makeup artist, others for Oscar nods

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Image

Lady Gaga isn’t letting her Oscar snub stop her from congratulating her fellow House of Gucci team, who did receive a nod on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the “Born This Way” singer saluted her House of Gucci makeup artist, Frederic Aspiras, who’s been nominated for makeup and hairstyling alongside Göran Lundström and Anna Carin Lock.

Sharing a photo of the two smiling, Gaga expressed, “I could not be happier for a man I call my brother, who I’ve worked with for the last 15 years.”

Gaga also shouted out all the nominees, writing, “Congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic—you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year.”

Gaga added, “Your dedication during Covid, your huge hearts, and your ability to tell amazing stories is a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time. Congratulations my friends. Bravo!”

Gaga collected the most awards nominations leading up to the Oscars, prompting many to feel she was a shoe-in for a Best Actress nod, which would have been her second, overall, following her 2019 nomination for A Star Is Born. She’s been nominated for a BAFTA, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics’ Choice Award and a Golden Globe Award for her showy role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

