Designer Janessa Leoné sweetly reacts to Taylor Swift wearing her design on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ album cover

Designer Janessa Leoné was thrilled to hear Taylor Swift will release Red (Taylor’s Version) later this fall — but there was something else that excited her even more. Taylor chose to rock one of Leoné’s signature designs in the photo that went along with Taylor’s announcement, and that image will also serve as the upcoming album’s cover art.

Speaking with Billboard, Leoné recalled the shock she felt when she recognized that Taylor was wearing one of her hats, a burgundy cap dubbed “The Mattie.”

“It came as a total surprise to see her sport Mattie on the album cover — we were genuinely shocked, but thrilled,” the designer said, adding she had no idea Taylor intended to use any of her designs for the album cover.

“I’ve known her stylist for years,” Leoné continued, but added that she “did not work with her team on this shoot — it was completely organic.”

Leoné added, “Taylor is an icon for so many young women, so we’re honored that she elected to wear a Janessa Leoné hat — and support a female designer in such a huge way — on the cover of her new album.”

Fans who want to rock the same look as Taylor’s will have to wait: That burgundy cap is currently out of stock on Leoné’s website.

Red (Taylor’s Version) will be released November 19.