Derek Hough reveals sound advice Jennifer Lopez gave him ahead of Las Vegas residency

Derek Hough has a full plate already — from judging Dancing with the Stars to starring on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — but the professional dancer is adding yet another project to his roster: a Las Vegas residency titled Derek Hough: No Limit.

While the 36-year-old Emmy winner is no stranger to performing live, he credited his World of Dance co-star Jennifer Lopez for inspiring him further with a pep talk.

“She gave me some good advice. Her MO is hustle, right?” Hough told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s like, ‘Make sure you hustle. Make sure you keep people out there seeing the show and you’re working,'” said Hough, who is set to become the first artist to take over The Summit Showroom, located at Vegas’ Venetian Resort.

Hough said he’s continually inspired by Lopez’s work ethic, adding, “She’s great. She goes hard in her show. She goes hard in everything.”

He also said the door is open for Jennifer to join him during one of his shows, should she so choose. He also extended the invite to other people in his inner circle.

“I think I’m gonna leave a space in the show open for, you know, if I have Andy Grammer get up, or my sister [Julianne Hough], or Lindsey Stirling, or Ne-Yo,” he grinned, referencing past DWTS competitors. “There’s so many people I think that could be great on the show.”

As for what fans can expect when the curtain rises on September 22, the DWTS pro teased, “It’s gonna be a great show. Live music, I have a live band, incredible dancers… There’s a lot of pent-up energy that’s gonna be out there on that stage. I’m excited!”

