Derek Hough reveals Michael Bublé is going to perform at his wedding

ABC/Lou Rocco

Derek Hough proposed to girlfriend Hayley Erbert this summer and now has a wedding to plan. Apparently, the Dancing with the Stars judge already knows who he wants to perform at his nuptials, and that is Michael Bublé.

Hough told Access how excited DWTS will be celebrating the Canadian crooner — whom he called “my man, Bubbles” — in an upcoming episode. “I was just talking with him right now and working on the track for that night [that’s] coming up,” he cryptically teased.

Bublé will not only perform on ﻿DWTS﻿ on October 24, he’ll also serve as a guest judge. “It’s gonna be a lot of fun but we’re gonna get into trouble though because we’re kind of the same person and we’re just gonna be talking non-stop,” Hough said.

Hough noted how the two have become “really good friends” after he helped direct the music video for “Higher,” which saw Bublé busting out some ballroom-worthy moves. Now, Hough hopes Michael can return the favor by performing at his wedding.

“He said he would perform,” Hough revealed. “He’s doing it… It might be a Zoom call, but it’s gonna be [great].” The judge added he “expects a full performance from all my friends and family and Michael Bublé.”

DWTS airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

