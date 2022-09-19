Derek Hough reveals he initiated Michael Bublé Night on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ABC/Eric McCandless

Derek Hough is not only excited Dancing with the Stars‘ new season is going live on the Disney+ streaming service Monday night — he’s counting down the days until Michael Bublé Night.

“I directed Michael Bublé’s video ‘Higher’ earlier this year. We’ve become really good friends,” the dancing professional told ET Canada. “I had said to him, ‘Dude. I want to thank you. Your music has been so important to the dance community.'”

By that, Hough means, “Whenever we are at a loss and can’t find a song, I’m like, ‘Well, what’s Michael Bublé got? Let’s go down and look at his catalog.’ You will always find a great song to dance to.”

To thank the Canadian crooner for all he’s done, Hough invited him to “come on the show” for a night dedicated to his music.

The Grammy winner was in. “I called up the producers and said, ‘Guys, we have to do Michael Bublé Night. He’s hilarious and so much fun, and he’s down,'” Hough said.

Hough cannot wait to sit behind the judges table with his buddy, adding, “He’s going to judge. He’s going to perform. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Michael Bublé Night takes place October 24. To further hype fans for the adventure, Michael revealed on Instagram, “I’m running a dance contest with my boy @derekhough ANY skill level can enter.”

To enter, share a video of yourself dancing to Michael’s song “Higher” on the contest’s website. The grand prize winner will be flown to LA to have a private dance lesson with Hough and see the DWTS season finale on November 21 — among other cool prizes.

The new season of DWTS premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

