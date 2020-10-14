Demi Lovato releases politically charged anthem "Commander In Chief"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

With the 2020 presidential election rapidly approaching, Demi Lovato released a politically charged ballad that begs President Donald Trump for compassion and empathy.

The song “Commander In Chief,” which dropped midnight on Wednesday, implores the president to consider the deep divide rocking the nation and to acknowledge the pain and outrage felt by voters nationwide “while you line your pockets deep.”

The 28-year-old voices the concerns expressed by the millions of Americans that have been rattled by these tumultuous times, reciting continuously that “if I did the things you’d do, I couldn’t sleep.”

The song touches upon a series of social justice issues, such as the Black Lives Matter movement and access to affordable healthcare during COVID-19, to punctuate the point that people are needlessly suffering and dying.

“We won’t give up, stand our ground/ We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down/ Loud and proud, best believe/ We’ll still take knee, while you’re Commander in Chief,” Lovato relays to President Trump as a chorus of gospel voices swell encouragingly behind her.

Lovato also references victims of police brutality by asking the president, “How does it feel to still be able to breathe?”

Lovato, who teamed with Grammy Award-winning producer FINNEAS to pen the unapologetic political single will perform “Commander In Chief” for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards tonight. Following the performance, she will release the song’s official music video.

This isn’t the first time an artist issued a poignant letter in opposition of a sitting president. In 2006, singer Pink released an emotionally raw message to then-President George W. Bush titled “Dear Mr. President” that criticized his record on the Iraq War, LGBT rights and helping the less fortunate.