Delivering More Than Mail

May 1, 2020

Mailman Kyle, is delivering extra’s along with the mail for the senior citizens on his route.

“They’re my people. That’s my route,” says the Ohio mailman.

“I do this six days a week. I know everyone, and you know their kids.

Everywhere you look, there’s someone waving at you.”

It all started when he ran into one of “his people” a 94-year-old man he delivers to,

in the paper goods aisle.

Two packs of toilet paper remained on the shelf,

but the man walked away without buying anything,

telling West he was unable to afford it.

So Kyle bought it and delivered it the next day telling him to keep his BUTT at home.

Then he included a letter in his deliveries saying if you need help let me know and I

will do what I can to help.

What a kid.

Full Story: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
