Def Leppard and more at T-Mobile Park

Def Leppard at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA on August 31, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)

The stage last night at T-Mobile Park was packed with legend rock talent, giving us a show packed with favorites from four music icons: Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, and Joan Jett. along with Classess Act opening. See our overflowing gallery from the concert in the WARM 106.9 Photo Galleries!