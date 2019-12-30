Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

Declutter In 2020: Things To Get Rid Of In Your House Immediately.

December 30, 2019

We ALL have too much…stuff in our house. Here are some suggestions to tidy up and get 2020 off to a fresh start.

There are days when I look around the house and just want to pull up a dumpster and just start chucking stuff in there. Then I’ll go watch an episode of “Hoarders” and realize that it’s not REALLY that bad but all kidding aside, I think it’s safe to say we ALL have things laying around that we don’t need that is just taking up space. This is a great time to get rid of that stuff and feel better about your living space.

 

Check out the things to get rid of immediately  HERE.

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
