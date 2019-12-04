Credit: BigStockPhoto

December 6th is the Day or Wait Until 2020

December 4, 2019

This is terrible really… I can’t believe the date has actually been researched. It’s that process that fascinates me though.  If you’re in a relationship that’s rocky, shall we say.  You have to end it before December 6th or risk ruining their Christmas.  What???

My best friend in our early twenties used to break up with girls just before major holidays like Christmas and Valentine’s Day just so he wouldn’t have to shell out for gifts.  He’s been married for about 15 years now… so I guess anyone can change.

Think happy thoughts this wonderful time of the year and if someone does breakup with you at Christmas time… plot your revenge in 2020!

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
