Dec 9: The Biggest Deception & Betrayal in Holiday History Plus The Knight Before Christmas on Netflix with Vanessa Hudgens

Heather was incredibly angry (and betrayed!) to find out that...SNOW IS NOT WHITE!

Even more disturbing: Polar Bears aren't WHITE they are actually BLACK with clear fur! Cliff was pretty sure about this one, but we verified it because we want our podcast to always reflect the utmost in accuracy!

Also, in case a polar bear commits a crime in your area, apparently polar bear's DNA can be extracted from their footprints, so the folks from CSI will be able to track it down.

Polar Bears are 10x the man your ex will EVER be (and Heather and I are going to write the Hallmark Movie to prove it!)

So we said that we were going to talk about "A Knight For Christmas", but apparently it's actually called "The Knight Before Christmas". Whoops! Regardless of the title, it's on Netflix, stars Vanessa Hudgens and is very, very good!