Dec 7: Christy with PacMed Shares Her Holiday Recipes & HACKS to Keep Your Meals Both Healthy and Delicious

December 7, 2019

Christy with PacMed shares her holiday recipes and HACKS to keep your meals both healthy and delicious! Learn holiday shopping strategies, ways that you can increase the amount of healthy veggies in your holiday meals and healthy substitutions that will make make that side dish you take to the holiday potluck both delicious and nutritious!

Here are some of Christy's favorite recipes that you are definitely going to want to try!

And a couple more from the Living Well Alliance test kitchen:

You can learn more about Christy and the Living Well Alliance at http://livingwellalliance.org/ and more about PacMed at https://www.pacificmedicalcenters.org/.

The night jock and digital guy from Seattle’s Christmas Station, The New Warm 106.9, are soooo Xtra. Around here, it's always Christmas, and Heather & Cliff are there for it. From holiday scented deodorant to high tech festive décor, join them on the 25th of each month (and even more in December) all things Christmas!

