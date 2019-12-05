Dec 5: EVERY Disney Plus Christmas Movie, Alanis Morissette + Liz Phair + Garbage Tour & Macaulay Culkin

The one that gets weird.

Good weird.

Honestly, you can really only do a Christmas podcast every day for so long before one of them goes off the rails a bit (and we promise, it's in a very, very good way!)

First off, we talk about all of the best Christmas movies that are playing on Disney Plus right now. And then somehow we ended up talking a bunch about Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin. To be honest, we probably know more about Macaulay Culkin than is healthy.

Heather doesn't want her two front teeth for Christmas. And all she wants for Christmas isn't you. What she really, really wants is tickets to the 25th anniversary "Jagged Little Pill Tour" featuring Alanis Morrissette, Liz Phair and Garbage. She's excited for this concert. Like excited enough that she knows the dates and locations for the first 8 or 10 stops on the West Coast.