Dec 4: Spiders in Christmas Trees are GOOD luck & Holly Star

So this is going to take a lot of convincing for a lot of people, but believe it or not, spiders in your Christmas tree might actually be good luck, at least according to Ukrainian traditions. Let's be frank, worst case scenario you end up with a few less bugs in your house over Christmas. Best case scenario? The spider webs turn into gold and silver.

Now if you and your new spider friends want to want a Christmas movie together, try this description on for size: "A broke puppeteer returns home for the holidays and gets caught up in a treasure hunt." That is only the first half of the synopsis for Holly Star on Netflix , and we promise the second half is actually stranger. But even though it sounds really odd, it's actually a pretty solid Christmas movie!

Looking to help fight hunger this holiday season? We're So Xmas is helping raise money for Home Team Harvest , a charity in Seattle that helps feed the hungry! If you'd like to donate, please text HOMETEAM (one word) to 41444 for details on how YOU can help fight hunger in WA.