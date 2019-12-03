Dec 3: Custom Ornaments that look like YOUR Home & Foster Pets for the Holidays!

I'll admit it, when we first heard that you could buy custom ornaments that look like your house on Etsy , we were skeptical. Like that seemed just like such an odd niche that nobody would actually be interested in. But the more you think about it, the more it makes sense! Want to keep track of all the places you've made holiday memories? House ornament. Do you move around a lot and want to keep track of all the cool places you've lived? House ornament. Do you remember how much you loved spending Christmas time at your grandparents house when you were a kid? House ornament. Do you have a wonderful pet that you want to immortalize forever? Dog ornament. Oh yeah, she makes those too.

Speaking of dogs, did you know you can take home a Foster Pet for the Holidays? Check with your local shelter for volunteer options over the Christmas holidays. Often, you can "Foster" for a BOTH long and short periods of time. Want to take a dog out for an afternoon adventure or home for the night or weekend? It's possible with many rescue programs and organizations! What a great Christmas present for our furry friends that are still looking for their forever homes!