Dec 25: Swedish Pancakes, Lutefisk, and the Great Pickled Herring Hunt of 1991 & When Your Kitten turns into 5 Kittens For Christmas

Merry Christmas and welcome to the last day of 25 Days of We're So Xmas! We're so happy that you joined us for this wonderful celebration of Christmas and hope you'll continue to listen on the 25th of every month in 2020.

Today we are focusing on our favorite Christmas traditions and stories, which seem to focus a lot on fish. Like Lutefisk and Pickled Herring. Which may 100% be your thing. But if it's not, how about pancakes? Swedish Pancakes to be specific.

The take away from Heather's Christmas story? Spay & Neuter your pets as young as 2 months or as light as 2 pounds!

To wrap things up(!) here are a couple gifts for you. First off, a video on how to put on chains from Heather. Watch it before you need it, you'll be happy you did.

And from Cliff, The Johnson Family Swedish Pancake Recipe:

3 Eggs

2 cups Milk

1 cup Flour

2 Tbs Sugar

Dash of Salt

1/4 cup Melted Butter

Mix all ingredients in a blender until smooth and well mixed. Pre heat a 10" non-stick pan until the pan is hot (if you pancakes stick, you may need to add butter or cooking spray in between each pancake). Pour roughly a 1/4 cup of the batter into the pan and rotate it to spread a thin layer across the entire pan surface and up slightly on to the sides. Watch for the edges to crisp and the middle to bubble before turning and cooking the other side for about 30-60 seconds.

If you are team Heather, roll with Lingonberry Jam. If you are team Cliff, add strawberries (frozen are great, just thaw them first) and top with whipped cream. Butter and syrup are also wonderful if you don't have fancy fruit toppings!