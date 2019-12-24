Dec 24: What is The Likelihood We Will Have A White Christmas & Chonky Cat: A LOVE Story for the Ages!

Seattle, it's possible (although unlikely) that we may get snow today or tomorrow and see a white Christmas! For the rest of the US, odds are about 50/50, unless you happen to live in the general area of the Rocky Mountains, which ups the chances of you seeing show this (and almost every other) year.

It all started in a group for loves of cats of the...chonky variety. A girl in Chicago commented on a boy and his cat in the UK and "Chonky Cat: A LOVE Story For The Ages" was born. If Netflix doesn't snap this up and make it into a Christmas movie there is something wrong with the world.

The night jock and digital guy from Seattle’s Christmas Station, The New Warm 106.9, are soooo Xtra. Around here, it's always Christmas, and Heather & Cliff are there for it. From holiday scented deodorant to high tech festive décor, join them on the 25th of each month (and even more in December) all things Christmas!

About Cliff Johnson

Cliff LOVES Christmas (but isn't a fan of snow). So he moved to from Utah to Seattle to work at Warm 106.9, the best Christmas station on the planet! When he's not watching A Christmas Story or listening to his favorite Christmas album (Barenaked...For the Holidays) he's probably podcasting about video games (which TBH, make great holiday gifts!)
