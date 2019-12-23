Dec 23: Santa’s Reindeer are Female and Didn’t ALWAYS Fly! Join Travelers at the Gate of SEA and PIT!

Santa's reindeer are female all female. Apparently, if they'd been male they would NOT have had antlers (males lose their antlers during the winter).

Previous to the 1823 publishing of "A Visit From Saint Nicolas" Santa's reindeer did NOT fly. We NOW know the poem as, "Twas The Night Before Christmas" and it changed a ton about what we know about Santa and his reindeer. The relevant flying bits:

“Now, DASHER! now, DANCER! now, PRANCER and VIXEN!

On, COMET! on CUPID! on, DONDER and BLITZEN!

To the top of the porch! to the top of the wall!

Now dash away! dash away! dash away all!”

As dry leaves that before the wild hurricane fly,

When they meet with an obstacle, mount to the sky,

So up to the house-top the coursers they flew,

With the sleigh full of toys, and St. Nicholas too.

Bam! Flying reindeer.

Do you miss getting to say goodbye to your family or welcome them back at the airport (like you could pre-9/11?) Seattle and Pittsburgh airports are NOW allowing up to 100 people per day to accompany flyers to their gates. You can apply for a guest pass in advance of travel and greet your Christmas guests at the airport!