Dec 22: Happy Chanukah, Hanukkah and Hanukah (WOW There Are a Lot of Accepted Spellings) and Holiday Tips for Pet Parents

Hanukkah, Chanukah AND ?anukah are all correct spellings (according to Wikipedia).

It's important to Cliff & Heather to wish you a Happy/Merry WHATEVER holiday you observe and we hope you are having a great first day of Hanukkah if you are celebrating!

Don't know a ton about Hanukkah? Get up to speed with a quick Hanukkah 101 guide .

Holiday Tips For Pet Parents (thanks Innovet! ):

Locate your nearest 24/7 Emergency Vet and get the phone number into every family member's cell phones.

Make sure pets are micro-chipped and those chips are registered to you with UTD info.

Pet-Proof your tree and watch for dogs ingesting needles.

Dogs don't have a concept of size. Keep extra treat portions small.

Make sure dog-friendly foods are free of sauces.

Immediately clean up ribbons and bows after opening gifts. If you notice ribbon hanging out your pets rear end, DO NOT PULL. Call your vet.

Post a list of poisonous foods on your fridge to make it easy for guests who may not know what is unsafe for dogs. Items to include:

Chocolate



Nuts (Peanuts OK)



Garlic



Onion



Grapes



Raisins



Currents



Rhubarb leaves



Peach pits, Cherry Pits, Apricot Pits, Apple and Pear seeds



Alcohol



Coffee



Tea



Mushrooms



Avocados



Mustard seeds



GREEN Tomato parts (leaves and stems)



Xylotol (In sweet treats, Candy Canes, Chewing Gum & Peanut Butter)



Yeast dough

Also, pet people need to stick together. If you see a pet who may be lost as long as it's safe your you to do so, please help them!