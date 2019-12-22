Dec 21: SUPER SATURDAY is the 2nd Biggest Shopping Day of the Year (So Go Buy the Millie Bobby Brown PJs.) Plus, How Much Do YOU Love Your Pet?

December 22, 2019

SUPER SATURDAY 12/21/19 is the 2nd biggest shopping day of the year (behind black Friday.) We recommend you stay home and listen to your favorite Christmas podcast while sipping hot cocoa and shopping online. Perhaps for these fancy PJs worn by Millie Bobby Brown (and you may as well pick up some heels to wear with them, since they are definitely not for JUST sleeping in). 

Now that you are doing shopping for yourself, it's time to start shopping for your favorite furry (or scaley or feathery) friend. But how much do YOU love your pet?

1. Do they get more gifts than your partner?

2. Do they have Christmas attire?

3. Are they on your Christmas Cards?

4. Do they have advent calendars? 

Finally, dear Legendary Donuts: Please sponsor us. Thank YOU.

The night jock and digital guy from Seattle’s Christmas Station, The New Warm 106.9, are soooo Xtra. Around here, it's always Christmas, and Heather & Cliff are there for it. From holiday scented deodorant to high tech festive décor, join them on the 25th of each month (and even more in December) all things Christmas!

