Dec 21: SUPER SATURDAY is the 2nd Biggest Shopping Day of the Year (So Go Buy the Millie Bobby Brown PJs.) Plus, How Much Do YOU Love Your Pet?

SUPER SATURDAY 12/21/19 is the 2nd biggest shopping day of the year (behind black Friday.) We recommend you stay home and listen to your favorite Christmas podcast while sipping hot cocoa and shopping online. Perhaps for these fancy PJs worn by Millie Bobby Brown (and you may as well pick up some heels to wear with them, since they are definitely not for JUST sleeping in).

Now that you are doing shopping for yourself, it's time to start shopping for your favorite furry (or scaley or feathery) friend. But how much do YOU love your pet?

1. Do they get more gifts than your partner?

2. Do they have Christmas attire?

3. Are they on your Christmas Cards?

4. Do they have advent calendars?

Finally, dear Legendary Donuts: Please sponsor us. Thank YOU.