Dec 20: Less is More UnLESS You’re Talking About ALEXA. The Price of Christmas Trees Has Gone UP!

December 20, 2019

Less is More unLESS you're talking about ALEXA. Chrysanthemum Cliff & Bright and Merry Brooke have six! If you can't decide what to gift, a smart speaker is a great option! (Even if the recipient already has one or more).

The price of Christmas Trees has Gone UP! And the reason why goes back at least a decade (and Christmas tree sales this year could affect Christmas tree sales in 2029!)

Original Movie Plots! 2020 is the year of We're So Xmas: Short Films. Prepare your hearts to be melted. It's going to be incredible.

The night jock and digital guy from Seattle’s Christmas Station, The New Warm 106.9, are soooo Xtra. Around here, it's always Christmas, and Heather & Cliff are there for it. From holiday scented deodorant to high tech festive décor, join them on the 25th of each month (and even more in December) all things Christmas!

About Cliff Johnson

Cliff LOVES Christmas (but isn't a fan of snow). So he moved to from Utah to Seattle to work at Warm 106.9, the best Christmas station on the planet! When he's not watching A Christmas Story or listening to his favorite Christmas album (Barenaked...For the Holidays) he's probably podcasting about video games (which TBH, make great holiday gifts!)
