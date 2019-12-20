Dec 20: Less is More UnLESS You’re Talking About ALEXA. The Price of Christmas Trees Has Gone UP!

Less is More unLESS you're talking about ALEXA. Chrysanthemum Cliff & Bright and Merry Brooke have six! If you can't decide what to gift, a smart speaker is a great option! (Even if the recipient already has one or more).

The price of Christmas Trees has Gone UP! And the reason why goes back at least a decade (and Christmas tree sales this year could affect Christmas tree sales in 2029!)

Original Movie Plots! 2020 is the year of We're So Xmas: Short Films. Prepare your hearts to be melted. It's going to be incredible.