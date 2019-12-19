Dec 18: The US States with the MOST Christmas Spirit and Christmas Giving Machines Light The World

Is your state full of Christmas cheer (or is it full of Grinches)? You might be surprised which states have the most holiday spirit (unless you live in Nevada, sorry Nevada). This was also the podcast were we found out that Chrysanthemum Cliff isn't great at geography...

If you'd like to add a little holiday cheer to your state regardless of how much it currently contains, you might want to see if there is a Giving Machine in your city. These are giant vending machines that let you donate directly to charity from a vending machine. From 100 meals for the hungry to sheep in another country, this is definitely a way to get on Santa's good list.