Dec 18: The US States with the MOST Christmas Spirit and Christmas Giving Machines Light The World

December 18, 2019

Is your state full of Christmas cheer (or is it full of Grinches)? You might be surprised which states have the most holiday spirit (unless you live in Nevada, sorry Nevada). This was also the podcast were we found out that Chrysanthemum Cliff isn't great at geography...

If you'd like to add a little holiday cheer to your state regardless of how much it currently contains, you might want to see if there is a Giving Machine in your city. These are giant vending machines that let you donate directly to charity from a vending machine. From 100 meals for the hungry to sheep in another country, this is definitely a way to get on Santa's good list. 

The night jock and digital guy from Seattle’s Christmas Station, The New Warm 106.9, are soooo Xtra. Around here, it's always Christmas, and Heather & Cliff are there for it. From holiday scented deodorant to high tech festive décor, join them on the 25th of each month (and even more in December) all things Christmas!

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
