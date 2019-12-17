Dec 17: Santa School is a Legit Career Path & Michigan Is A Magical Place

Did you know that for the low price of only $525 you can go to the oldest Santa School in the US in beautiful Midland, Michigan? You learn the history of Santa Claus, how to handle live reindeer, professional wig and beard application (and a trip to Frankenmuth for their world famous chicken dinner!)

Unfortunately, if you are thinking of becoming a Mrs. Claus, it's a rough road. You make less money and have a hard time getting gigs, which is why We're So Xmas is championing the diversification of Santa and Mrs. Claus!