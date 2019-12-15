Dec 15: [Content Warning] Holiday Anxiety, Depression, Suicide & Seasonal Affective Disorder SAD

It's important to us to let you know that you're not alone.

If you're struggling, we know that it's hard to reach out for help.

Please, know that there are people waiting to talk to you or text with you 24/7.

There are resources to support you.

There is no shame in asking for help.

There is no level of sadness too small to ask for help.

Your feelings are valid.

If you feel less than good, things that used to bring you joy aren't or you simply notice you have a "shorter fuse" than normal...Please take a step towards help.

Text START to 741 741

Call 1-800-273-8255

LGBT National Hotline: 1-888-843-4564

https://www.glbthotline.org/

If you have spoken to the hotlines or used the texts and it's not enough: Call 911 or go to a hospital if you feel overwhelmed or are in crisis.

We love you. Sincerely. Think of it this way: The love that WE feel for those we've lost needs a home...and we chose to send it to you.