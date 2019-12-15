Dec 15: [Content Warning] Holiday Anxiety, Depression, Suicide & Seasonal Affective Disorder SAD

December 15, 2019

It's important to us to let you know that you're not alone.

If you're struggling, we know that it's hard to reach out for help.

Please, know that there are people waiting to talk to you or text with you 24/7.

There are resources to support you.

There is no shame in asking for help.

There is no level of sadness too small to ask for help.

Your feelings are valid.

If you feel less than good, things that used to bring you joy aren't or you simply notice you have a "shorter fuse" than normal...Please take a step towards help.

Text START to 741 741

Call 1-800-273-8255

LGBT National Hotline: 1-888-843-4564

https://www.glbthotline.org/

If you have spoken to the hotlines or used the texts and it's not enough: Call 911 or go to a hospital if you feel overwhelmed or are in crisis.

We love you. Sincerely. Think of it this way: The love that WE feel for those we've lost needs a home...and we chose to send it to you.

The night jock and digital guy from Seattle’s Christmas Station, The New Warm 106.9, are soooo Xtra. Around here, it's always Christmas, and Heather & Cliff are there for it. From holiday scented deodorant to high tech festive décor, join them on the 25th of each month (and even more in December) all things Christmas!

Follow on iTunes
Follow on Google Podcasts
RSS Feed
Download Episode

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.