Dec 14: Where Does the Tradition of Christmas Trees Come From & “A Christmas Price 3: The Royal Baby ” Review

December 14, 2019

Every year, a huge amount of people all over the world go out and chop down a Christmas tree, take it home and decorate it. Ok, to be honest, you probably go to a Christmas tree lot and someone slices off the bottom inch with a chainsaw. But have you ever wondered when the tradition started?

Apparently it started forever ago...FUR-EVERGREEN ago, get it? LOL!

It's taken three whole years, but the king and queen of Aldovia are having a baby! But will the baby be cursed if the missing treaty can't be found?!? Of course we are talking about the just-released-on-Netflix "A Christmas Prince 3: The Royal Baby "! We LOVE this trilogy. 

The night jock and digital guy from Seattle’s Christmas Station, The New Warm 106.9, are soooo Xtra. Around here, it's always Christmas, and Heather & Cliff are there for it. From holiday scented deodorant to high tech festive décor, join them on the 25th of each month (and even more in December) all things Christmas!

Follow on iTunes
Follow on Google Podcasts
RSS Feed
Download Episode

About Cliff Johnson

Cliff LOVES Christmas (but isn't a fan of snow). So he moved to from Utah to Seattle to work at Warm 106.9, the best Christmas station on the planet! When he's not watching A Christmas Story or listening to his favorite Christmas album (Barenaked...For the Holidays) he's probably podcasting about video games (which TBH, make great holiday gifts!)
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.