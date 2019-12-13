Dec 13: What Are The Meanings Behind Traditional Christmas Flowers & How YOU Can Get FREE Trees in Seattle

Cliff was a little bit worried when he realized that he didn't know whether or not Chrysanthemums were actually a traditional Christmas flower or not. Luckily, they actually are, in both German and Japanese cultures!

We also get the lowdown behind other Christmas flowers including poinsettias, holly, yew, mistletoe and Christmas cactus.

Everyone knows you can get a Christmas tree pretty easily this time of year, but what if you are looking for something a little more long term? Seattle has a program where residents can get up to four trees a year for free! It's a great idea because not only do you make your yard more green, but it also gives you a place to hang your Christmas lights! If you think it's a cool program, definitely check if your city does something similar (or maybe see if you can start something!)