Dec 12: Would YOU like to quit smoking? Is Your New Year’s Resolution to Eat Better? Check out the Pavlok Bracelet. Plus, watch a bear destroy your ex.

December 12, 2019

Would YOU like to quit smoking? Is Your New Year's Resolution to Eat Better? Check out the Pavlok Bracelet. Our only real suggestion is that if you are going to buy it for somone else for Christmas that you get the two pack and keep one yourself. Nobody wants to get a shock bracelet for Christmas unless their best friend or spouse is getting shocked too. 

We all know that guy (or girl!) that breaks up with their significant other right before Christmas just because they don't want to buy a gift right? The only real way to get back at that kinda person is to name a salmon after them and watch a bear eat it . That's exactly what the Wildlife Images Rehabilitation & Education Center in Oregon did for Valentine's Day and we need to figure out a way to make this happen again for Christmas. I mean, there are at least three zoos in Seattle...

The night jock and digital guy from Seattle’s Christmas Station, The New Warm 106.9, are soooo Xtra. Around here, it's always Christmas, and Heather & Cliff are there for it. From holiday scented deodorant to high tech festive décor, join them on the 25th of each month (and even more in December) all things Christmas!

Follow on iTunes
Follow on Google Podcasts
RSS Feed
Download Episode

About Cliff Johnson

Cliff LOVES Christmas (but isn't a fan of snow). So he moved to from Utah to Seattle to work at Warm 106.9, the best Christmas station on the planet! When he's not watching A Christmas Story or listening to his favorite Christmas album (Barenaked...For the Holidays) he's probably podcasting about video games (which TBH, make great holiday gifts!)
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.