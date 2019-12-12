Dec 12: Would YOU like to quit smoking? Is Your New Year’s Resolution to Eat Better? Check out the Pavlok Bracelet. Plus, watch a bear destroy your ex.

Would YOU like to quit smoking? Is Your New Year's Resolution to Eat Better? Check out the Pavlok Bracelet. Our only real suggestion is that if you are going to buy it for somone else for Christmas that you get the two pack and keep one yourself. Nobody wants to get a shock bracelet for Christmas unless their best friend or spouse is getting shocked too.

We all know that guy (or girl!) that breaks up with their significant other right before Christmas just because they don't want to buy a gift right? The only real way to get back at that kinda person is to name a salmon after them and watch a bear eat it . That's exactly what the Wildlife Images Rehabilitation & Education Center in Oregon did for Valentine's Day and we need to figure out a way to make this happen again for Christmas. I mean, there are at least three zoos in Seattle...