Dec 11: Why do we leave Cookies out for Santa? Plus NEW Christmas Song Taylor Swift AND Katy Perry

Have you ever wondered why we leave cookies out for Santa? It turns out that it goes all the way back to ancient Norse mythology! Kids would leave treats out for Odin's 8 legged horse Sleipnir in hopes that Odin would leave gifts them.

Taylor Swift AND Katy Perry both have new Christmas songs out this year and they are both terrific! According to Taylor Swift's Instagram she “...actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest.” Her new song "Christmas Tree Farm" seems to back that up, and the video is full of adorable home movie footage from her childhood.

Katy Perry's new song "Cozy Little Christmas " also has a video, but where Taylor Swift went for Christmas nostalgia, Katy Perry definitely went for Christmas glitz!

Both songs are terrific additions to our Christmas music catalog and we're pretty sure they'll be playing on repeat for a lot of holidays to come!