Dec 10: Tipping Your Daycare Provider, Barista and Manicurist. Noelle on Disney+ & How to Run for PTA President

Noelle isn't Disney's first Christmas movie (as we discussed in Episode 5 ), but it is the first Christmas movie created specifically for Disney's new Disney+ streaming service. Noelle stars Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader as the son and daughter of Santa Claus. Nick Kringle (Hader) has been training his entire life to take over the family business but everyone's plans are interupted when he disapears. It's up to his sister Noelle (Kendrick) to find him and save Christmas! Cliff watched Noelle (because of course he did) and really enjoyed it and highly recommends it if you have Disney+ (and also recommends subscribing to Disney+ if you haven't!)

It's Christmas time and that means it's time for Christmas presents! You probably have gifts planned for your family, but what about the people that make your life better the rest of the year? Do you give your barista, dog walker or pharmacist a gift or holiday tip? Heather and Cliff run through the list and talk about what the "appropriate" tips are and whether or not they make sense.

Plus, how to run for PTA President without really trying.