Dec 1: Our Hearts are Breaking for the Australian Koalas, This is How You Can Help This Christmas [Podcast]

By now you've probably seen the terrible fires that are ravenging parts of Australia and having a particularly bad impact on koalas, who were already in danger before the fires started. Learn more about koala sniffing dogs, if a koala could fit an Xbox in its pocket and, most importantly, how you can help:

https://www.ifaw.org/

https://www.friendsofthekoala.org/

http://vettechswithoutborders.org/

