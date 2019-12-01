Dec 1: Our Hearts are Breaking for the Australian Koalas, This is How You Can Help This Christmas [Podcast]

December 1, 2019

By now you've probably seen the terrible fires that are ravenging parts of Australia and having a particularly bad impact on koalas, who were already in danger before the fires started. Learn more about koala sniffing dogs, if a koala could fit an Xbox in its pocket and, most importantly, how you can help:

https://www.ifaw.org/
https://www.friendsofthekoala.org/
http://vettechswithoutborders.org/

Do YOU know the history of the 12 Days of Christmas? From when the first day of Christmas is (and when it ends), how it ties into the three wise men and most importantly how much all of those gifts would cost!

The night jock and digital guy from Seattle's Christmas Station, The New Warm 106.9, are soooo Xtra. Around here, it's always Christmas, and Heather & Cliff are there for it. From holiday scented deodorant to high tech festive décor, join them on the 25th of each month (and even more in December) all things Christmas!

