Debbie Graham MSW, Support Women in Recovery & Their Children [Podcast]

July 15, 2019

Debbie Graham MSW is the Executive Director of Pacific Treatment Alternatives-Snohomish County PCAP, in Everett. In her work Debbie sees the effects of domestic abuse, addiction, homelessness, on women, and often women with children. And with the PCAP program, Debbie tells us how it helps link mothers to community resources that will help them build and maintain healthy, independent family lives. It assure that the children are in safe, stable home environments and receiving appropriate health care. There are 18 such centers in the Puget Sound area. Women can receive this support for 3 years, a good amount of time to begin to build a foundation. A benefit concert featuring Loretta Lynn's granddaughter, Tayla Lynn, is being held at The Historic Everett Theater on Saturday July 19th, 7pm. Funds support the building of an emergency shelter for women and their children.

Visit www.pactrt.org for more information.

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

