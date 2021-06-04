Debbie Gibson to release ‘The Body Remembers,’ first new album in 20 years, on August 20

Nick Spanos/Stargirl Records

If you thought that having a new Debbie Gibson album was something that could happen only in your dreams, think again.

The singer and actress will release The Body Remembers, her first album in 20 years, on August 20. It features 15 new songs, plus the long-awaited studio recording of the duet version of her hit “Lost in Your Eyes,” which she sings with Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block.

The two former teen idols will do a mini-residency at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian Las Vegas in August and September. The newly announced September dates — September 16-19 — go on sale June 9.

Speaking to Billboard about the project, Debbie says, “This album very much feels like Electric Youth 2021 in a lot of ways,” referring to her hit 1989 sophomore album. “The variety of styles, the way it encapsulates my life right now — I really wanted to let it hang out on this album.”

“The goal was to make an undeniably special, authentic, well-crafted and yet still raw album,” Debbie adds. “I feel great about the fact we found that. I feel like I’ve made an undeniable album.”

Debbie also pops up in the new season of Lucifer, which is streaming on Netflix now. She’s in the musical episode, “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam,” playing the overbearing mother of a high school athlete who sings “Every Breath You Take” with star Tom Ellis.

According to Billboard, Debbie’s also finishing a Christmas album and will appear in a new movie titled Class, alongside Anthony Michael Hall.

