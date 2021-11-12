Debbie Gibson releases cheerful holiday track, “Christmas Star”

Stargirl Records

Debbie Gibson is ready to lift some spirits this holiday season.

The singer has released a cheerful new Christmas song called “Christmas Star,” that’s all about looking on the bright side.

“‘Christmas Star’ is a poignant ode to letting go of the past and being the change you wish to see in the world and in yourself this holiday season and beyond,” Debbie says in a statement.

The new holiday tune follows the August release of Debbie’s 10th studio pop album, The Body Remembers, her first new album release in 20 years.

