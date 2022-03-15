Debbie Gibson celebrates 35th career anniversary with all-new tour

Courtesy of Shore Fire Media

For fans thinking they’ll see Debbie Gibson in concert only in their dreams — think again. The celebrated singer is heading out on tour to mark a milestone 35 years in the music industry.

Debbie is launching a month-long tour named after and in support of her latest album, The Body Remembers. She kicks off her whirlwind 15-stop concert series in Minneapolis on June 1 and will hit cities such as Chicago, Boston, Dallas and Washington D.C., before wrapping in San Diego, California, on June 26.

Tickets to see the “Lost in Your Eyes” singer live in concert are now available to pre-order on her official website.

Debbie released her 10th studio album, ﻿The Body Remembers﻿, last August. It was her first effort in 20 years to offer completely original songs, following her 2001 album ﻿M.Y.O.B.﻿

She told ﻿Billboard ﻿upon its release, “The goal was to make an undeniably special, authentic, well-crafted and yet still raw album. I feel great about the fact we found that. I feel like I’ve made an undeniable album.”

Added Debbie, “I’ve lived a lot of life up to this album, and it’s all reflected here. There are chapters and chapters of other songs I’ve written, especially in the last 10 years. I knew that the next time I put something out I wanted it to be a drop-the-mic ‘wow’ moment. I feel like this is that album.”

In addition to singing her new songs on tour, she will also throw it back by performing some of her best-known and biggest hits in honor of her career’s 35th anniversary.

